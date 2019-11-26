Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Ranveer Singh, did you exchange your outfit with Rani Mukerji?': Netizens on 'Mardaani 2' star's recent outfit

After seeing Rani Mukerji's recent outfit for 'Mardaani 2' promotions, netizens trolls the actor by drawing comparisons with Ranveer Singh's Golden Temple look.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 02:40 PM IST

Rani Mukerji has kickstarted the promotions of Mardaani 2 from the past one week. The actor has been travelling around the country for promotional activities and has been donning ethnic look for the same. She even attended Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday to watch the first Pink Ball Test match held between India and Bangladesh. For the same, she wore a beautiful white saree and a red blouse.

While returning home, Rani was seen wearing a Sabyasachi ensemble donning full-sleeved floral salwar suit with a matching sheer dupatta. She donned a simple makeup and hairdo completed her beautiful look out. After seeing this outfit, Instagram users got a déjà vu moment and stated that her outfit is quite similar to what Ranveer Singh wore during his wedding anniversary celebrations at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

One of the users wrote, "Ye to Ranveer Singh ke kurta ka bacha hua kapda hai... :( kuch naya please...anniversary pe pehna tha usne :("

Check out a few reactions below:

Talking about Mardaani 2, the film is the sequel to 2014 release Mardaani and in this Rani reprises the role of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. She will be fighting a 21-year-old merciless rapist and serial killer in the film directed by debutant Gopi Puthran. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under his home banner Yash Raj Films. Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

While Ranveer's upcoming film is Kabir Khan's '83 which is releasing on April 10, 2020.

