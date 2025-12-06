Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe? Viral video shows...

Here's how Ranveer Singh-starrer two-part saga Dhurandhar might actually be a prequel to Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. Aditya Dhar has directed both the films.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in the leading roles, the much-awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar finally released in the cinemas on December 5 and minted Rs 27 crore net in India on its opening day. It is the second film directed by Aditya Dhar after his debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike became a blockbuster in 2019. Made in just Rs 40 crore, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. While Uri was based on the real story of India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, Dhurandhar is inspired by true events on India's covert operations to destabilise the crime syndicate in Lyari, Karachi, through Project Dhurandhar. After the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, YRF Spy Universe, and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, we might have another cinematic universe in Bollywood as Uri and Dhurandhar could be connected with each other.

Spoilers for Dhurandhar ahead!

R Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal, Chief of Intelligence Bureau, designs Project Dhurandhar to infiltrate the terrorists in Pakistan. For the same, he picks a criminal and send him to Lyari, Karachi - the hub of the criminal syndicate. This criminal is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who takes the fake identity of Hamza Ali Mazari after being selected for Project Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat. How he as Hamza gets close to Pakistan's criminal gangs, politicians, businessmen, and intelligence agency ISI forms the basis of Dhurandhar Part 1. Yes, the saga is divided into two parts and Dhurandhar Part 2 will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Now, eagle-eyed netizens have unearthed a clip from Uri: The Surgical Strike in which Kirti Kulhari's character of Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur is seen telling Vicky Kaushal's Major Vihaan Singh Shergill that his husband Jaskirat Singh Rangi (who was never shown in the 2019 film) was a Captain in the Punjab regiment in Indian Army and was shot dead by terrorists in Naushera, Jammu & Kashmir. Now, this clip has blown the minds of everyone with people thinking if the existence of these two names in both the films is just a mere coincidence or Aditya Dhar has actually made a cinematic universe and the two-part Dhurandhar saga is actually a prequel to Uri.

In dhurandhar - Ranveer Singh is the character of - jaskirat singh rangi

(#Dhurandhar #DhurandharReview )



And



THERE IS A LINK BETWEEN MOVIE URI AND DHURANDAR

WATCH THIS CLIP FROM URI- pic.twitter.com/dWdMgwiJKd December 6, 2025

Dhurandhar is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, respectively. Dhurandhar Part 2, slated to release on Eid next year, will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India crime drama Toxic, Ajay Devgn's comedy Dhamaal 4, and Adivi Sesh's action drama Dacoit. Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, was also slated to release on Eid 2026, but it has been postponed reportedly. Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan might also release on the same date.

