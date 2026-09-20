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Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone welcome 2nd child: Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar gives best reaction to couple: 'Pehle Laxmi, ab...'

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Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone welcome 2nd child: Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar gives best reaction to couple: 'Pehle Laxmi, ab...'

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child, fans and well-wishers across the globe stormed their social media handles. However, the best reaction has come from Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar.

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Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone welcome 2nd child: Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar gives best reaction to couple: 'Pehle Laxmi, ab...'
Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Dua (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed baby number two on Saturday. As soon as the happy announcement was made that the duo have become parents to their second daughter, lovely wishes started pouring in from all sides. However, the comment from Ranveer's blockbuster Dhurandhar maker, Aditya Dhar, stood out. The filmmaker shared, "Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world (sic)."

On September 19, Ranveer and Deepika made the happy announcement on social media with a joint post featuring a tiny footprint, along with the words, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer".

Wishing the happy parents on their new journey, actor Vicky Kaushal commented, "God bless! Congratulations." Alia Bhatt reacted with red heart, evil eye, sun, and dance emoticons. Kriti Sanon shared, "Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! (red heart emojis). Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing." "Congratulations, girls are the best," penned veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comment section, "Such great news.... Many many congratulations!!!!!! Loads love to Dua & Dua's baby sister." Soman Kapoor shared, "What a dream... congratulations." Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Lots of love and blessings".

Ranveer and Deepika were seen taking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, a day before the delivery. The couple had offered prayers at the famous temple just before welcoming elder daughter Dua as well. Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy in April this year. They posted a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

After being in a relationship for several years, Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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