Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's mushy photos from their 3rd wedding anniversary go VIRAL

The power couple of Bollywood -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on Wednesday shared some loving photos from their third wedding anniversary celebrations in Uttarakhand.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone - the most talked-about couple from the Hindi film industry - celebrated their third anniversary in an undisclosed location in Uttarakhand recently. The actors' marriage ceremony had taken place at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy as per the Konkani and the Sindhi Anand Kaaraj rituals on 14th and 15th November 2018. The stars kept their third anniversary a low-key affair as they flew to an undisclosed location in the hills.

However, after their return to Mumbai on Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika took their Instagram handles Wednesday morning to give fans a glimpse of their private celebrations. Deepika captioned the first set of pictures as "All of my heart...." and the second set as "…And then some…(heart emoji)." Ranveer shared the same set of pictures with no caption. He instead used red heart, infinity and evil-eye emojis to do the talking.

The adorable monochrome pictures show the couple spending a relaxing staycation in the lap of the Himalayas. Check out their mushy pictures here:



Earlier, some photos where the couple can be seen posing with their fans in Uttarakhand had gone viral.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred together in three films to date - ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. All these films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer Singh was recently seen in a cameo role in the blockbuster 'Sooryavanshi' and his next release is Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, based on India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The actor portrays the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone also stars in the film as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife. It is slated to release on December 24.