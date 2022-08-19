Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh puja for their new home

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have moved into their new house. The latter then posted a number of images from their joint puja ceremony on Instagram.

In the first image, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen performing the havan while dressed in white. In front of them are portraits of their ancestors. More pictures of them holding hands are there, but none include faces. They can be seen opening the gates to their house in another picture.

According to previous reports, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, owned by Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, signed a real estate agreement for Rs 119 crore and is now the proud owner of a Quadraplex and 19 parking spaces in Bandra.

They will become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbours thanks to this new agreement, which will also give them a continuous view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand.

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a quadraplex on the 16th through 19th floors of the still-under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra, according to a Hindustan Times report that quotes documents provided by Indextap.com.

The real estate transaction's paperwork was completed on July 6, 2022. According to these records, the seller is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP and the buyer is Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani signed the paperwork on behalf of the company.

Except for a 1,300 square foot deck, the carpet area is 11,266 square feet. The owners will also gain access to the building's 19 parking spaces in addition to this. Without taking into account the patio size, the price per square foot comes out to 1.05 lakh rupees.