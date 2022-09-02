Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone grace Ambani's Ganesh Visarjan festivities, video goes viral

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the Ganesh Visarjan of the Ambani family. The Bajirao Mastani stars were spotted enjoying the farewell of Lord Ganesha. Videos from the procession have been circulated online, and they went viral in no time.

Ranveer and Deepika looked charming in the festive look. The duo was seen on a huge truck decorated with marigold flowers. Singh was seen dancing to the song Deva Shri Ganesha with the younger generation of Ambanis. While Deepika remained seated, enjoying the festivities.

A video showcases Ranveer Singh in a white kurta pyjama, grooving to Agneepath's song Deva Shree Ganesha. Padmavat star Deepika is seen in a cream salwar suit, with a dupatta. Shloka Ambani is also seen in a mint sharara, while Radhika Merchant is seen grooving to the tunes of Bappa in a printed sharara.

Here's the video

Recently, Ranveer won a Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. To present the award, Singh couldn't imagine anyone else, except for his better half. Deepika Padukone walked up to the stage, and read the awardee's name, Ranveer Singh with pride. The actor rushed to the stage, hugged Deepika, and planted a kiss on her cheek. The moment becomes one of the highlights of the evening. Videos and images of the moment went viral, and the duo's fans are praising their chemistry.

Ranveer Singh is known as a powerful force by itself. His maddening energy can charge up every occasion, and he breathes life into any event. If anyone wants to give a kickstart to their event, then they should open the show with Singh. Ranveer proved this fact again, as he dazzled on the stage at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2021. The actor made a grand entrance to the show, dressed up as his popular character Peshwa Bajirao, and his presence gave the perfect start to the event. Later on, he performed on one of his most popular tracks Malhari with full force.