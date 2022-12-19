Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone give couple goals at FIFA World Cup

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen giving major couple goals at the FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar. In the photos shared by the Cirkus actor, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen hugging each other while watching Argentina vs France world cup.

For the unversed, Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas and created history as she is the first Indian woman to do so. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika's dress that she wore. She opted a white shirt with loose black pants and teamed it up with a tan leather overcoat and topped it off with a statement belt. To complete her look, the actress accessorised her hair in a sleek bun with subtle makeup.

Some wondered why did Deepika Padukone unveil the FIFA WC 2022 trophy? So let us tell you that Pathaan star Deepika Padukone was chosen because she is the global ambassador for the luxury clothing and accessories brand Louis Vuitton in May this year.

Louis Vuitton has been a partner for the FIFA World Cup since 2010 but has often been silent in its support. Due to its backing of the football world cup for the past ten decades, its global ambassador – Deepika Padukone – was chosen to unveil the trophy on December 18, ahead of Argentina vs France final.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled as an important part of the pre-match ceremonies, marking the last day of the global football tournament. The trophy weighs over 6 kg and is made up of 18-karat gold and malachite.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Srk was also seen promoting his film at the FIFA. He was seen having a conversation with former English footballer Wayne Rooney at the Jio Cinema Studios where he talked about Bollywood. On being asked, he mentioned that people think that India actor eat Chicken rice, he further said that actors don’t eat chicken rice all the time.

