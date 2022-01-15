Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone get trolled upon their return from vacation, netizens call them 'nautanki'

There was a time when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were considered as a 'power-couple,' and now, especially after Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, they often get targeted by trollers. Nowadays, their spotting moments become trollers favourite spot, and they try to ridicule the duo's bond. After enjoying a long vacation, the couple has returned to the city, and they were spotted coming out from the airport.

Watch the video here

The couple was twinning in white casuals and they were holding their hands while walking towards their car. Although, they look adorable, but this gesture irked netizens and they lashed out with their comments. One user pointed out and said, "Bakwass…mumy papa ne apne bacho ke hath itne nahi pakda hoga jitna ye pakad ke chaltr hai..bollywood nautanki..jus imagine nobody was looking at them,normal life me ye dikhawa nahi karte..idiot’s." While another user commented, "Yaar Inka kyaa photos lene ek insaan hi toh hai..... Pata hai ki ek star hai lekin ek baar photo leke chod do na..." Another user added that their last released film '83' financial reception has affected them, "Film flop karne ke baad chal side hat. Agar movie hit karti toh Wahi ruk karke photo khichata." However, there were few who hailed them as "power couple," "beautiful couple," and one user praised Deepika's collar bone by saying, "Deepika's collar bone is something every girl dream for."

Recently, Deepika Padukone posted a photo of herself on Instagram and that too didn't go well with netizens. With her selfie, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress has set the internet on fire. Deepika shared a selfie on Wednesday afternoon in which she attempted the hair flip trend, which according to her she completely failed. The actress revealed in the caption that she attempted the hair flip was an epic fail.

She captioned the photo,'"Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably!." Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a mushy comment that said, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (May I be forever lost in your hair)." To this a few netizens asked, 'Kyun bhai dandruff ho kya?"