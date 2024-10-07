Twitter
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Ranveer Singh said that Singham Again marks the debut of his and Deepika Padukone's daughter and also shared her special name, Baby Simmba.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:23 PM IST

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Singham Again will always hold special for Deepika Padukone as she shot for the film while she was pregnant with her first child with Ranveer Singh. During the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's film, Ranveer revealed that Singham Again marks the debut of their child, whom he fondly called 'baby Simmba', in a reference to his character's name in Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.

"Deepika is busy with the baby, so it's just me who could come. My baby duties are for the night. Along with all the stars you will see in the film, you will also see our baby Simmba making her debut because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film", the Gully Boy actor stated. He also wished a Happy Diwali to his fans on behalf of his family. "I wish y'all a Happy Diwali on behalf of Lady Singham and Baby Simmba. Please enjoy the movie this Diwali in theatres with your family," he added, evoking loud cheer from the audience.

Deepika and Ranveer were blessed with their daughter on September 8. The news was officially confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read. Recently, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to, "Feed, Burp, Sleep, Repeat."

Besides star couple Ranveer and Deepika, the action-packed cop drama Singham Again features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor. The intriguing trailer makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience. In the trailer, Ajay is shown reprising his role of Bajirao Singham, facing off against the villain Arjun. Kareena plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer and Akshay reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again will be out in theatres this Diwali on November 1. It will clash at the box office clash with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in the leading roles. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan arranged Anil Ambani's private plane after Aishwarya Rai was injured: 'For two nights, I couldn't...'

