Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone buy luxurious house for a WHOPPING Rs 119 crore

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

The B-town couple Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, who often give couple goals, have reportedly bought their first home together in Mumbai after marriage. As per the media reports, they bought this property for Rs 119 crore.

According to Zee News, they are now Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s neighbours. As per the report, the place has a total 11,266 sq ft carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. While speaking to Esquire Magazine Singapore, on being asked about 'what he is looking forward to celebrating in life?', Ranveer stated, "Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming film Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. At the recent trailer launch event, Ranveer praised Rohit Shetty for giving him the opportunity and said, “For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is Golmaal. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and all our senior actors. Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries,” Singh said to the media at the trailer launch press conference of Cirkus.

The 37-year-old actor said his equation with Shetty goes beyond work as he considers him an elder brother. The 83 star said he has been a fan of Shetty's movies and when he first got the opportunity to team up with him on the 2018 action-drama Simmba, it was a huge deal. "Our collaboration is very special. We say, director-actor duo, but this is beyond work. He is like my big brother that I have been blessed with. I wanted to be adopted by Rohit Shetty's family and that has happened", he said.