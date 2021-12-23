Ranveer Singh crazy dance with Srikkanth and Balwinder Singh Sandhu at '83' premiere is going viral - Watch

Ranveer Singh and team '83' are ready to bowl you over with their earnest retelling of the iconic World Cup of 1983 tournament, and it seems like the team is already in celebration mode.

Last night, Ranveer Singh and the team organised a grand premiere of the film. Apart from the cast, crew, their families, real-life icons like Kapil Dev, Kris Srikkant, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, were among the attendees. From Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Vaani Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, and others attended the star-studded evening. Well, the celebration didn't stop here. Check out how Ranveer Singh his troupe of reel cricketers, danced with the real heroes of the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer dances with Srikkanth, and Kris' maddening energy is at par with Singh

In another video, we see Hardy Sandhu and Ranveer Singh on their knees for their coach and champion Balwinder Singh Sandhu, the cast and the legend are grooving on the song 'Bigadne De' with joy.

Check out the video

Hardy Sandhu greeted the on-screen team administer PR Man Singh aka Pankaj Tripathi with the utmost respect and they happily posed for the paps.



Well, the cast has impressed the legends so much, that the vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath gifted his lucky red handkerchief to Saqib Saleem, who has played Amarnath with honesty. Here's an emotional moment for Saleem.

The sports drama '83' is all set to turn theatres into stadiums, and it will release in cinemas tomorrow.