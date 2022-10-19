Ranveer Singh congratulates Alia Bhatt for completing decade in Bollywood, says 'been a small part...'

Ranveer Singh- ALia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt completed a decade in Bollywood . Back in 2012, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia started their journey in B'town as Karan Johar's Student of the Year hit cinemas on October 19. To celebrate the milestone, Alia shared a photo with a note thanking her fans for their love and constant support.

On her Instagram, Alia stated, "10 years today...and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder! Thank you for the magic...love love and only love."

Check out Alia's post

Check out Singh's reply

As soon as Bhatt posted the photo, several of her fans poured love on her post and congratulated the actress. Even Bhatt's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh commented on her photo and acknowledged the fact that he's been a part of her journey. Singh wrote, "Lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you...more love, more life, more blessings." The duo will reunite on the big screen with Dharma's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is scheduled for Valentine's Day 2023.

Even Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented on the photo and wrote, "Congratulations darling and wish you many more such active happy productive years ahead." Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "The Best there is." Alia's SOTY co-star Varun Dhawan dropped hearts emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together and Alia is due to deliver very soon. It was on June 27, 2 months after her April 14 wedding, that Alia first shared the good news of her pregnancy with her fans on social media.