Ranveer Singh captures the moment Deepika Padukone saw his Filmfare Award

After winning the Filmfare Award for the best actor in a leading role - male, Ranveer Singh showed his excitement to meet his wife Deepika Padukone. He said it in his speech and now the actor captured the moment when Deepika saw the award.

Deepika, who wasn't present at Filmfare Award 2020, took Ranveer Singh's award while she was in the bed. Holding the award in her hand with eyes closed, Deepika grinned in the photo captured by Ranveer. "When my Little lady met my Black lady," wrote Ranveer while sharing the post.

Take a look:

In his speech after winning the award, Ranveer went on to call Deepika his 'Laxmi'. "Last year I got married, received best actor and received it again. That means Laxmi has really come to my house. I love you baby, I miss you, I wish you were here. I'm coming straight to you. Catching a plane and coming straight to you, by the way (smiles)," said Ranveer.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are next paired together in Kabir Khan's '83'. While Ranveer plays the lead role in the film, Deepika would feature in a cameo as his on-screen wife Romi Dev, the wife of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.