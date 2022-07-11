Headlines

Ranveer Singh buys sea-facing quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore in Mumbai?

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, signed a real estate agreement for Rs 119 crore.

Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:48 AM IST

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, owned by Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, signed a real estate agreement for Rs 119 crore and is now the proud owner of a Quadraplex and 19 parking spaces in Bandra.

They will become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbours thanks to this new agreement, which will also give them a continuous view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand.

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a quadraplex on the 16th through 19th floors of the still-under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra, according to a Hindustan Times report that quotes documents provided by Indextap.com.

The real estate transaction's paperwork was completed on July 6, 2022. According to these records, the seller is Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP and the buyer is Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani signed the paperwork on behalf of the company.

While stamp duty for the registration was paid in the sum of Rs 7.13 crore, the total cost paid for the quadraplex was Rs 118.94 crore.

Except for a 1,300 square foot deck, the carpet area is 11,266 square feet. The owners will also gain access to the building's 19 parking spaces in addition to this. Without taking into account the patio size, the price per square foot comes out to 1.05 lakh rupees.

According to a Bandra based realtor, the building Sagar Resham is under construction. “An old building is now being redeveloped. The lower floors will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, whereas the remaining three floors 17 to 19 are a penthouse,” he told HT.

