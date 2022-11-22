Ranveer Singh brutally trolled after he breaks down recalling his struggle days, netizens say 'public bewakoof nahi..'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is known for his energetic performance, got trolled after he received the Superstar of the Decade award at At the Filmfare Awards Middle East. After receiving the award, the actor got emotional and recalled his struggle days.

Ranveer Singh got teary-eyed and said, “Aapko yaad hai papa, barah saal pehle, mein koshish kar raha tha aur mein portfolio banane ja raha tha... socha apna calling card leke jayenge aur dikhayenge ki bhaiya mein hoon naya actor, please mujhe kaam do (remember papa, 12 years ago I was trying to get my portfolio made to take to people and ask them for work)."

However, this didn’t go well with the social media users. One of them wrote, “Aye 50 rupiya kat over acting ka ...thoda to normal krta...drama queen.” The second one said, “Bas kar bhai har jagah rona pitna shuru kar dete ye miya biwi dono ek jese hai.” The third person wrote, “Phir papa ne 5 crore rupe dekr band baaja baarat dilwa di aur phir sab sahi hogaya thank-you papa.” The fourth person mentioned, “yeh agar Oscar le gaya toh shayad stage pe apni poori biography khole dega….too much of falana and dhimkaas.”

The fifth person commented, “Public bewakoof nahi hai voh sab janti hai.” The sixth one said, “sn't he a relative of Anil Kapoor and used to stay in plush Bandra area with various club and gym memberships?” The seventh person said, “ut iski family to rich hai na already.. so why all this drama....hope I m not wrong.”

Earlier, a video of a journalist talking to Ranveer Singh in the year's last Formula 1 race in Abu Dabi went viral on social media. Former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle spotted Ranveer Singh during his grid walk and admitted that he 'momentarily forgot' the actor. When asked to introduce himself, Ranveer Singh said, "I am a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

The journalist asked Ranveer Singh about his feelings on their there, to which Singh said, "On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline."

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his bold and out-of-the-box outfit choices did not disappoint his audience even this time. Ranveer Singh rocked a lime green shirt with pink and blue stripes and a chunky white pair of Versace sunglasses.

