FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president

CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in, exam to be held in THIS month; Check details here

Delhi Air Pollution: Big move by Singapore, UK, Canada as AQI nears 500, issue THIS advisory to their citizens

Who is Jalaj Saxena? 39-year-old cricketer who played for MI, PBKS but never India, to become oldest player in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success, his comeback after lull phase, speaks about 'nazar aur sabr': 'Waqt aane par...'

Anuj Sachdeva, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor brutally attacked, abused by society resident for..., actor reveals getting death threats: 'Kutte se katwayega'

Bondi Beach Terror Attack: 24-year-old suspect Naveed Akram's last conversation with family before mass shooting REVEALED, his mother says, 'Anyone would wish...'

THIS is one of the earth's rarest metals, one gram costs more than 200 kg of gold, it is used in...

As Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 crore, Pakistan Government announces THIS film to beat 'negative propoganda' of Ranveer Singh-starrer, netizens react

Dense fog causes severe disruptions at Delhi airport, over 75 flights hit; Trains also affected

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president

Why is Nitin Nabin BJP’s ideal working president with no RSS, caste base

CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in, exam to be held in THIS month; Check details here

CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in; Check details

Delhi Air Pollution: Big move by Singapore, UK, Canada as AQI nears 500, issue THIS advisory to their citizens

Delhi Air Pollution: Big move by Singapore, UK, Canada as AQI nears 500, iss

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success, his comeback after lull phase, speaks about 'nazar aur sabr': 'Waqt aane par...'

As Dhurandhar breached the Rs 500 crore mark like a boss, Ranveer Singh got emotional and reacted to the film's blockbuster success.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 01:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success, his comeback after lull phase, speaks about 'nazar aur sabr': 'Waqt aane par...'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh silenced his haters, naysayers, and everyone who doubted about his comeback. The actor has finally broken the silence on the success of his latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar. As Singh's latest film crossed Rs 500 crore in 10 days, he shared his thoughts about the film's success on social media. With Dhurandhar, Ravneer made a striking return to the silver screen, and he acknowledged fans' love for his film and performance. 

Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar's success 

On December 15, Monday, Ranveer on Instagram stories, dropped a note, said, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... (The best part about destiny, it changes at the correct time). Lekin filhal...Nazar aur sabr (Meanwhile... patience and away from evil eyes) (folded hands emoji)."

Ran-Dhurand

About Dhurandhar's box office milestones

In 10 days, Dhurnadhar changed the dynamics of the box office, racing towards becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025. The movie has already made a new record for the biggest second-week collection. As per the official data shared by the production house, the second weekend collection of Dhurandhar is Rs 146.60 crore (Second Friday: Rs 34.70 crore, Saturday: Rs 53.70 crore, Sunday: Rs 58.20 crore). With the Week 1 domestic collection of Rs 218 crore, the second weekend collection, and overseas collection of Rs 122.50 crore, the film's worldwide gross stands tall at Rs 552.70 crore. 

Also read: Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal makes SENSATIONAL reveal about girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: 'We're not married, but...'

About Dhurandhar 

Aditya Dhar's second directorial, Dhurandhar, is a two-part spy espionage thriller, with an ensemble cast, including Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. The second instalment of the franchise will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The movie will be competing with Yash's Toxic, and going with the strong trend of Ranveer's film, it will be a big threat to the KGF star.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president
Why is Nitin Nabin BJP’s ideal working president with no RSS, caste base
CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in, exam to be held in THIS month; Check details here
CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in; Check details
Delhi Air Pollution: Big move by Singapore, UK, Canada as AQI nears 500, issue THIS advisory to their citizens
Delhi Air Pollution: Big move by Singapore, UK, Canada as AQI nears 500, iss
Who is Jalaj Saxena? 39-year-old cricketer who played for MI, PBKS but never India, to become oldest player in IPL 2026 mini-auction
Who is Jalaj Saxena? 39-year-old cricketer, to become oldest in IPL 2025 auction
Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success, his comeback after lull phase, speaks about 'nazar aur sabr': 'Waqt aane par...'
Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success: 'Waqt aane par...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement