Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success, his comeback after lull phase, speaks about 'nazar aur sabr': 'Waqt aane par...'

As Dhurandhar breached the Rs 500 crore mark like a boss, Ranveer Singh got emotional and reacted to the film's blockbuster success.

Ranveer Singh silenced his haters, naysayers, and everyone who doubted about his comeback. The actor has finally broken the silence on the success of his latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar. As Singh's latest film crossed Rs 500 crore in 10 days, he shared his thoughts about the film's success on social media. With Dhurandhar, Ravneer made a striking return to the silver screen, and he acknowledged fans' love for his film and performance.

Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar's success

On December 15, Monday, Ranveer on Instagram stories, dropped a note, said, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... (The best part about destiny, it changes at the correct time). Lekin filhal...Nazar aur sabr (Meanwhile... patience and away from evil eyes) (folded hands emoji)."

About Dhurandhar's box office milestones

In 10 days, Dhurnadhar changed the dynamics of the box office, racing towards becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025. The movie has already made a new record for the biggest second-week collection. As per the official data shared by the production house, the second weekend collection of Dhurandhar is Rs 146.60 crore (Second Friday: Rs 34.70 crore, Saturday: Rs 53.70 crore, Sunday: Rs 58.20 crore). With the Week 1 domestic collection of Rs 218 crore, the second weekend collection, and overseas collection of Rs 122.50 crore, the film's worldwide gross stands tall at Rs 552.70 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's second directorial, Dhurandhar, is a two-part spy espionage thriller, with an ensemble cast, including Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. The second instalment of the franchise will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The movie will be competing with Yash's Toxic, and going with the strong trend of Ranveer's film, it will be a big threat to the KGF star.