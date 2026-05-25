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Ranveer Singh breaks silence on FWICE ban over Don 3 row with Farhan Akhtar: 'Wish the franchise continued success'

After getting banned from FWICE, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson said, "Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2026, 08:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on FWICE ban over Don 3 row with Farhan Akhtar: 'Wish the franchise continued success'
Ranveer Singh on FWICE ban over Don 3 row
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After Ranveer Singh was banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, the Dhurandhar actor has now issued a statement through his spokesperson. Ranveer has chosen to remain silent amid the ongoing controversy, believing such matters should be handled with dignity and mutual respect. Despite growing speculation, he has avoided public reactions continues to stay committed to his professional responsibilities. The actor has also added that he continues to hold deep respect for everyone associated with the Don franchise and wishes the franchise continued success.

His statement reads, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture."

"His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance", the statement concluded.

On Monday, May 25, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, claiming he failed to respond to their request for a personal appearance to discuss the matter despite being sent three reminders. "We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally," FWICE President BN Tiwari said at the press conference. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE added, "None of our sitting workers across India including technicians, spotboys, etc will work with Ranveer Singh."

In August 2023, Don 3 was officially announced with Ranveer Singh. The actor made a shocking exit from the action thriller in December 2025 after Dhurandhar became a blockbuster success. With the Don threequel already deep into pre-production, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is now seeking Rs 45 crore in damages from Ranveer over his sudden exit. 

For the unversed, the Don franchise began with the 1978 classic directed by Chandra Barot, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic titular role. Nearly three decades later, Farhan Akhtar rebooted the series as Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and followed it up with Don 2: The King Is Back (2011) - both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

READ | FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar, instructs Bollywood not to work with Dhurandhar star

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