Ranveer Singh makes first statement on Dhurandhar success, admits Hamza Ali is 'more challenging' than Alauddin Khilji: 'I've to give it 300 percent'

Ranveer Singh's business partner has revealed what the actor told him about the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, and why playing Hamza Ali Mazari was more challenging for him than Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

With the monstrous success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has reclaimed the throne of being the next superstar after the Khans. Ranveer's 3-year hard work for the film paid off handsomely, and now there's no looking back for him. However, before Dhurandhar Ranveer's career was gloomy. He was struggling for a clean hit, and despite giving his 100% to his role, Singh was missing the one big hit. Before Aditya Dhar directed, Singh made a huge impact on the audience by playing the barbaric Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Despite Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the leads, it was Singh who went away with all the attention and accolades. Ranveer's Khilji was also a challenging role. But which could be more daunting to play for Ranveer, Khilji, or Hamza?

Ranveer Singh admits Hamza was more demanding than Khilji to play

As the Indian Express reported, Singh's business partner, Nikunj Biyani, revealed what Singh had shared about the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. After watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Nikunj chatted with Ranveer, and he asked the actor if he would do something that would be 'as demanding as Khilji'. Ranveer replied, "This character has been way more challenging for me as an artist; it has taken so much more out of me. I have had to go deep and give it 300 percent; it has been very demanding."

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When Ranveer Singh claimed he locked himself for days to perfect Khilji

Back in 2019, after the mega success of Padmaavat, Singh shared his prep for Khilji in several interviews. He went on to say, "I took 21 days and locked myself up in my Goregaon house. I was completely isolated. I kind of isolated myself, marinated into the character because I can’t relate to Alauddin Khilji. I can’t relate to that level of manipulativeness, greed, and ambition. I had to tap into dark experiences, but his worldview is not something I can relate to either." His claims were mocked by Prashant Narayanan and even indirectly debunked by Singh's co-star Jim Sarbh. However, with Dhurandhar's success, Ranveer has certainly silenced all of his naysayers.

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