Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'

Ranveer Singh finally issued a statement, and aplogised for his mimickry on Rishab Shetty and mocking Kantara Chapter One.

Ranveer Singh issued an apology for allegedly mocking Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One. On Instagram, he dropped a statement, clarifying that his intention was not to ridicule Rishab or the Bootla Kola, but to appreciate Kannada superstar's performance. His statement reads, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."