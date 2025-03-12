Made in Rs 150 crore, Cirkus only earned Rs 60 crore worldwide and became Ranveer Singh's biggest flop. The Rohit Shetty directorial also starred Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Ranveer Singh has delivered numerous hit films throughout his career, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, he's also seen failures with films like Kill Dil and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. However, the biggest flop in Ranveer Singh's career has been the 2022 film Cirkus.

The Rohit Shetty directorial saw Ranveer playing a double role for the first time in his career with each of the characters being paired opposite Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun Sharma was also seen in a dual role in Cirkus. Set in 1960s, the film was the official remake of the 1982 classic Angoor, which had Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Kumar in double roles. The Gulzar directorial was itself based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

Cirkus starred a bunch of comedy actors such as Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Murali Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Tiku Talsania among others and every one of them failed to make audiences laugh. Even Deepika Padukone's special appearance in the song Current Laga Re couldn't save the film.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer was earlier slated to release on December 31, 2021, and then, its release was shifted to July 15, 2022, but the film faced several delays due to post-production and was finally released on December 23, 2022. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the film bombed at the box office and earned Rs 38 crore net in India and Rs 60 crore gross worldwide, resulting in Rs 90-crore loss to the makers.

Talking about Cirkus' box office failure, Rohit Shetty told India Today in 2023, "I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere."