Ranveer Singh believes Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shaped his career, says 'he stripped down my constructs'

Ranveer Singh has turned into a certified hit machine. He gets into his character's skin seamlessly, and transform himself as easy as a chameleon. Well, the actor who started with rom-com 'Band Baaja Baaraat' has given some extraordinary performances, including his last released '83.'

Owing to his glorious filmography with pride, the actor believes that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has played a major part in building his career. Singh said that Bhansali is somebody who has shaped him as an artist more than any other collaborator in his life. Singh further added that he used to approach acting in a certain way, "I used to think ‘mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything’ but Mr Bhansali stripped down my constructs. He broke me down and he made me into ash so that I could rise from the ashes be reborn as the artist that I’ve grown into today."

Bhansali and Singh have collaborated thrice with 'Golliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' 'Padmavat,' and they all of them had been blockbusters at the box office. Ranveer believes that Sanjay has expanded his bandwidth, his range and overhauled his understanding of the craft. The 'Lootera' actor is grateful to Bhansali for his contribution to skilling his art. The maverick filmmaker who has again charmed the audience with the latest 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' and Ranveer believes that Bhansali possesses wild ideas, fantastic interpretations for a scene.

During the last few years, Bhansali and Singh have become a terrific duo and the actor said that they work well together because he's game to explore those wild ideas of the director. Singh said that they keep playing off each other and come up with new ideas to film scenes, perform scenes differently, film them differently, orchestrate them uniquely.

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.'