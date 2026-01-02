Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is now the third highest-grossing Indian film in North America behind Prabhas-starrer blockbusters Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Kalki 2898 AD. Check out the list of top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office below.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been on a sensational, record-breaking run since its release on December 5. The high-octane spy thriller is now inching closer to the Rs 1200 crore-mark worldwide and Rs 800 crore milestone in India. The Ranveer Singh film has already become the highest-grossing Indian release of 2025, the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever, the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the highest-grossing A-certified Indian film to date.

Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well in the overseas markets as well, and has now, emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. In 26 days, the Ranveer Singh film has amassed $17.52 million in North America and has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, that had minted $17.49 million in its entire theatrical run in the region.

The Aditya Dhar film is now the third highest-grossing Indian film in North America and is behind Prabhas-starrer blockbusters Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Kalki 2898 AD. SS Rajamouli's action epic, also featuring Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi mythological epic, also starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, grossed $22 million and $18.57 million in North America.

10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America

1. Baahubali 2 – $22 million

2. Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million

3. Dhurandhar – $17.52 million (26 days)

4. Pathaan – $17.49 million

5. RRR – $15.34 million

6. Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million

7. Jawan – $15.23 million

8. Animal – $15 million

9. Dangal – $12.19 million

10. Padmaavat – $12.17 million

Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles, Dhurandhar was only released in the Hindi language. Its sequel Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge has already gone bigger as it will hit theatres worldwide in the original Hindi language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa festivities.

