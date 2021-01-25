3 Years of 'Padmaavat': Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' has completed 3 years of its release today. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of the film completing 3 years of release, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their social media accounts and shared unseen, special videos from the making of the film.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "#3YearsOfPadmaavat. My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision. #Khilji #3YearsOfPadmaavat." The video shows several glimpses of Ranveer filming various scenes under the guidance of Sanjay.

Watch the video here.

The video also shows him giving a speech on the last day of his shoot to the crew members. "Ek saal ho gya, ek saal tak jhela mere ko aap logo ne, isi baat pe aap logo ko award milna chahiye. Main vada karta hu zindagi bhar ke liye shaan se kahunga ki aap sab ke sath padmaavat pe kaam kiya hai. (it's been an year, you have beared me for one year, you all should get an award for this. I promise you that for my entire life I will be proud that I have worked with you on Padmaavat)," he said.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also shared a video of her giving an emotional speech on the sets of the film after the wrap-up of the shoot.

Check out her emotional speech here.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "3 Years of Padmaavat. Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime... #3yearsofpadmaavat."