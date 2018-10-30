Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's weird 'underwear connection' exposed on 'Koffee With Karan 6'

Anyone who has seen the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 6' would know what a crazy affair it was. The second episode of the insanely popular chat show saw mad hatters Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh get candid about their first meeting, work ethics and relationships among a lot of other things.

One such topic that had the viewers in absolute splits was that of Akshay and Ranveer's weird 'underwear' connection. Before you let your imagination run wild, let us tell you that it's not that non-veg as it sounds.

Akshay and Ranveer were talking about how uncannily similar their career trajectories have been when it struck Akshay that, like Ranveer (Befikre), he too had danced in a underwear in his 1994 film, 'Suhaag'. He said that while Ranveer wore a red underwear, he had worn a blue one in the song 'It's my Life'. A genuinely amazed, Akshay also pointed out that both of them made their underwear appearances in the ninth film of their respective careers.

A very, very hairy Akshay dancing in blue underwear (thongs, actually) is not really the kind of thing you would want to watch on a Tuesday (or any other day for that matter) but you will, because here's what you are here for, right? So, go ahead -

And, it seems we are not the only ones who are deriving guilty pleasure from this old video. Half of the comments on this Youtube link suggest that the KWK episode provoked several movie buff's curiousity. 'Anyone hear after watching Koffee with Karan?' was the most asked question in the comments' section!