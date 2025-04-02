As per reports, Ranveer Singh is involved in a zombie film with director Jai Mehta, which he will produce under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

Ranveer Singh is busy with several projects. He is currently filming Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, where he will sport a heavy beard. He is also working on Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Additionally, he is involved in a zombie film with director Jai Mehta, which he will produce under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. According to a Pinkvilla report, Ranveer Singh is developing a zombie film under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

He is personally producing the film, which is still in the development stage. Director Jai Mehta is working on the script, and Ranveer is actively contributing to the writing process. They aim to finalize the script by the end of this year. If everything goes as planned, this project could be his next after Don 3, though nothing is confirmed yet.

The exact start date for the zombie film is still unclear. Meanwhile, Don 3 is set to begin filming in October 2025, after Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar wrap up their current projects.

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh is launching his own production company this year. He has reportedly registered the company and is setting up an office in Mumbai. According to Peepingmoon.com, he is developing multiple projects, including a mythological film and a post-apocalyptic action film, with Aditya Dhar’s assistance.

However, a spokesperson from Ranveer’s team denied these claims, stating, “This news is absolutely untrue, and there is no such development so far. He is currently focused on his upcoming project.”

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh has long aspired to enter film production. In 2017, he registered Maa Kasam Films, but the company never officially launched. It remains uncertain whether he will revive this venture or start a new production house. However, the actor has yet to confirm any such plans.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy filming Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. His new look for the film has gone viral—he was spotted with long hair, a turban, a suit, and a blood-stained injury on his face. Reports suggest he plays a RAW agent in the film, which is inspired by real-life intelligence operations.