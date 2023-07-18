Headlines

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh can be seen singing in the viral video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are busy promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which will hit theatres on July 28. On Tuesday, the actors were seen promoting their film in Delhi.

A video of Alia and Ranbir is going viral in which they can be seen singing. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Ufff our Rocky aka Ranveer Singh is in a full masti mood today!! Also gaana kaisa laga guys??” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Please singing mat karo aap dono thoda bahot chalna hain movie woh bhi nahi chalengi.” The second one said, “Nautanki full fr doing business.”

The Karan Johar directorial, which releases in cinemas on July 28, marks the second collaboration between the two actors after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. Ranveer and Alia won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress for the film, which was also India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards but failed to get nominated. Apart from the two actors, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film reportedly also features Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo roles. The much-awaited seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Production.

