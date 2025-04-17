Earlier this month, Ranveer made his return with a new podcast episode, followed by Apoorva’s reappearance on social media. Now, to the joy of many fans, BeerBiceps has shared a sweet post updating everyone about his close friend, Samay.

Earlier this year, a group of popular YouTubers found themselves in hot water after a controversial bonus episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina. The episode featured Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh as judges.

The show sparked outrage after Ranveer made a questionable remark involving “sex with parents,” leading to legal issues for all involved. Earlier this month, Ranveer made his return with a new podcast episode, followed by Apoorva’s reappearance on social media. Now, to the joy of many fans, BeerBiceps has shared a sweet post updating everyone about his close friend, Samay.

During a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Ranveer Allahbadia was asked if he’s still in touch with Samay Raina. In response, he shared a never-seen-before Ghibli-style AI image of the two and wrote, “Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us.”

Ranveer also gave a shoutout to Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, saying, “Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai…”

Along with the heartfelt post for his friends, Ranveer Allahbadia opened up about the personal cost of the controversy. He shared that he lost his health, money, peace of mind, mental well-being, opportunities, reputation, and even his parents' happiness. However, he also mentioned that the experience brought him toughness, spiritual growth, and a sense of transformation.

“Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak,” he wrote. Speaking about the impact on his family, Ranveer admitted it was a difficult time, especially for his parents, but said they are slowly moving past it. “Both my parents are warriors. That's where I get my mentality from!” he added.

Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to Samay Raina’s comeback, hoping to see him back in action soon!