Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requesting an urgent hearing in the case.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India's Got Latent.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requesting an urgent hearing in the case. Advocate Chandrachud told the bench that mutiple FIRs were registered against him and Assam Police has summoned him today.

For the unversed, Abhinav Chandrachud, a practicing lawyer at the Bombay High Court, is representing Ranveer Allahbadia in a case. He is the son of D.Y. Chandrachud, the former Chief Justice of India. Abhinav holds a Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) and a Master of the Science of Law (JSM) from Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar.

CJI Khanna said he does not allow oral mentionings and clarified that listing of the case date has been assigned.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent.

FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam.

(With inputs ANI)