Rannvijay Singha then spoke about how Rhea dealt with the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said, "I think she has been through more things than I have. That gives her the confidence level now."

Sushant Singh Rajput died 4 years ago, in June 2020. Since then, there has been a lot of spotlight on Rhea Chakraborty's life, who was in a relationship with the late actor before his death. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty found herself mired in legal controversies, facing charges of abetment to suicide and arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in jail and then got bail, however, since then, the actress has become a target of online hate. Professionally, Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback in 2023 as a gang leader on Roadies. Amid this, Roadies' host Rannvijay Singha has now shared how the show proved to be a well-deserved second chance.

Rannvijay Singha recently spoke to News18 Showsha and shared how Rhea Chakraborty has become an embodiment of strength for people. He said, "So many people will relate to this girl (Rhea) who’s been through something that you and I can’t even imagine. People already judged her for something that…Can you imagine she lost somebody she loved and she never got somebody saying, ‘Oh my God, she lost somebody’?"

He further added, "The Opposite of that was happening. If you go through that, you become the kind of person who can take any obstacle in your way. I think it’s fantastic because on roadies it’s not about, ‘Oh, how current you are or which movie has done well or which show has done well’. You have to be about something as gang leaders."

Rannvijay Singha then spoke about how Rhea dealt with the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said, "I think she has been through more things than I have. That gives her the confidence level now. She knows who she is because she was in the worst kind of situation but she stood that storm. I don’t know if I were in a situation like that, what would I do because I haven’t been in one. Her being on roadies gives a lot of people power."

READ | Naga Chaitanya REVEALS he wants to have 'couple of kids' with Sobhita Dhulipala: 'When I’m 50 years old...'