Rannvijay Singha- Prianka Vohra blessed with a baby boy, couple announces news with adorable post

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Priyanka have been blessed with a baby boy.

The actor took to Instagram and revealed the news

He captioned the post with the prayer, “#satnamwaheguruੴ “

See post here-

Friends and colleagues in the industry swamped Rannvijay's post with congratulatory comments. His Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa wrote, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.”

Neha Dhupia commented “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai …”

Gauhar Khan wrote ‘Congratulations’.

Earlier this year in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat."

Rann and his daughter Kainaat were pictured with their hands resting on Prianka's pregnant bump as they posed for a photo.

Prianka too shared a video of herself with daughter Kainaat. She captioned the video, “Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru “

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Rannvijay had claimed that fatherhood has made him more responsible, “My daughter brings out the best in me and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her”

Rannvijay and Prianka met through mutual friends and married in a secret ceremony in Kenya in 2015 after a brief courtship.