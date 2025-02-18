When Aishwarya Rai appeared on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Rani Mukerji sent a heartfelt video message to her.

Not many people know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were best friends. The two had a close bond, and once, when Aishwarya appeared on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Rani sent a heartfelt video message.

In the message, Rani said, "You know I love you. I'm so sorry I couldn't come for the show because you know I'm unwell. As you know, I'm always unwell and couldn't make it to Delhi. But just to let you know that I love you and you mean a lot to me. I just love you Aish. I don't think I need to say it. But because of everyone I have to say it on TV again. I just want to say one thing that we are going to be friends forever."

A few years later, Karan Johar brought up Rani Mukerji’s past relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Kareena Kapoor. Karan asked Rani about the change in their relationship over the years.

Rani responded, "Ya, and you know the reasons for it." Karan, with a playful tone, replied, "I don't know anything. Chalte Chalte mujhe bataa do kya hua tha."

Karan’s sly remark about Chalte Chalte had both Rani and Kareena bursting into laughter. For those unaware, Aishwarya was originally supposed to star in Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte and had even shot a significant portion of the film. However, it was reported that her then-boyfriend, Salman Khan, caused a scene on set, which led the producers to remove Aishwarya from the movie.

Later, Rani signed on for Chalte Chalte, and the video of Karan's playful comment went viral. It was reported that Aishwarya was hurt by being replaced in the film by none other than her best friend, Rani, which possibly led to a rift between the two actresses. In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan later apologized to Aishwarya, expressing regret over what had happened, but clarified that it was out of his control as he wasn't the sole producer of the film.