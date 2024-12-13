Yash Raj Films officially announced Mardaani 3 for 2026 release, and the lead actress opened up about returning as supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy in threequel.

In the world of Bajirao Singham, Chulbul Pandey, and Vikram Rathore, there's supercop Shivani Shivaji Roy aka Mardaani. On Friday, December 13, Yash Raj Films officially announced the third instalment of Mardaani. Mardaani 3 is happening and will mark Rani Mukerji's return as fan favourite badass cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. Mardaani 3 is in pre-production and the film is written by Aayush Gupta, the man behind the script of YRF's acclaimed series The Railway Men, and Abhiraj Minawala directs it. Mardaani 3 will be released in cinemas in 2026.

Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3

In an official statement shared by YRF, Rani has reacted to Mardaani 3. The actress said, "I’m thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of Mardaani 3 in April 2025! It is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given me love. I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

Rani revealed when they set out to make Mardaani 3, they were hoping to find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher. Rani added that she's excited about what they have at hand and she's hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theatres!”

Rani promised that Mardaani 3 will be darker, more brutal, and more deadly than the previous two instalments. "Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectations that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given,” Rani assured.

The hit franchise was started by Mardaani (2014). The movie also marked YRF's first film to pass withan Adults Only certificate. The success of Mardaani inspired the makers with Mardaani 2 (2019), and it was a bigger hit despite competing with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Also read: Pushpa 2 ending explained: What will be Pushpa 3 The Rampage? Mid-credit scene decoded, Allu Arjun will become...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.