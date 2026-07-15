Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate at IFFM 2026: 'I dedicate this to my motherland India'

Expressing her gratitude, Rani Mukerji said, "I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special."

Rani Mukerji will be conferred with the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University at the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The honour recognises her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and her long-standing work in support of women, children and marginalised communities. The honorary degree will be presented at a special ceremony at Melbourne’s Federation Square on August 14 as part of the festival celebrations.

One of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, Rani has enjoyed a career spanning nearly three decades. Through acclaimed performances in films such as Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she has consistently championed narratives centred on women's rights, gender justice, disability inclusion and social change. Beyond the screen, the actor has actively supported initiatives focused on children's healthcare, education and community development.



Rani Mukerji on receiving Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University

Expressing her gratitude, Rani Mukerji said, "I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life’s journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change. To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special."

"I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition. I have been fortunate to have been able to do so many inspiring movies that have allowed me to tell stories of resilience, passion and undying courage of human beings to rise against all odds. Human stories have always moved me and I’m grateful that I have lived so many lives because of cinema. I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life," the National Award-winning actress added.



About Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

Over the years, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has emerged as one of the world's foremost platforms celebrating Indian cinema. The festival has played a key role in strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia while spotlighting artists and stories that have resonated with audiences globally. Scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 26, IFFM 2026 will feature film screenings, premieres, panel discussions and special events, bringing together filmmakers, actors and cinema lovers from across the world.

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