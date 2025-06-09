Rani Mukerji says she honestly didn’t find Anushka Sharma extremely pretty or traditionally stunning.

Anushka Sharma faced a lot of challenges and criticism when she was starting out in Bollywood. Even though she got a big break with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi under Yash Raj Films, she didn’t take anything for granted.

She worked hard every single day to turn her dream into reality and handled all the negativity with confidence. Today, she’s looked up to by many. Recently, a video of Karan Johar went viral where he admitted that he once tried to stop her from getting launched after Aditya Chopra showed him her photo. He said he felt bad about what he said back then.

Now, another video of Anushka Sharma is going viral. In it, she’s seen having a conversation with Rani Mukerji. Rani talks about the time she first saw Anushka’s audition for her debut film. She says she immediately noticed Anushka’s spark and was really impressed by her talent, but also honestly shares that she didn’t find her extremely pretty or traditionally stunning.

The video hasn’t gone down well with netizens, who are now questioning if this is how newcomers are treated by industry insiders. Many have come out in support of Anushka, calling her one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry.

In the clip, Anushka’s expression hints that she’s a bit uncomfortable hearing Rani’s words, but there’s also a sense of pride in having proven herself. One of the social media users wrote, "As virat said the beautiful person from inside and outside he saw." The second one said, "Can they say this any of the nepo kids." The third one commented, "She is so beautiful and cutest and she was my first lady crush and still she is and forever she will be my crush Anushka I love her."