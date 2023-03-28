Rani Mukerji says OTT buzzword 'content' irked her, cinema is an experience for theatres

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is currently garnering all the praise for her recent film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway after the film managed to do well at the box office. The actress who is currently enjoying success recently talked about being scared and fighting cynicism before the film’s release.

In an interview with Variety, Rani Mukerji talked about things that bothered her before the film’s release and said, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content’ – it is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theaters.”

The actress further talked about fighting the cynicism alone before the release of the film and said, “There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone, fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that.”

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and shows the journey of a mother who fights the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. Other than Rani Mukerji the movie also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh among others in prominent roles.

The film was released in theatres on March 17 along with Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato and opened to positive reviews and collected Rs 1.27 crore on its first day. Rani Mukerji’s performance was praised by many celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

