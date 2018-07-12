Rani Mukerji's Hichki to be screened at IFFM

Headlines

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timings, other details

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Vice President Dhankhar visits Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

DNA | Ex-IPS officer NC Asthana breaks silence on wrestlers' protest

DNA | From West Bengal to Madhya Pradesh: Unveiling the dark reality of system

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

spiritual

Rani Mukerji's Hichki to be screened at IFFM

Hichki has the message of turning your weaknesses into strength and this movie can make a huge impact on our lives, says Siddharth

article-main
Latest News

After Hrs Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently announced its theme for this year’s annual festivities. Indian cinema will be celebrated under the unifying theme of Inclusion for which Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki (it dealt with Tourette syndrome) starring Rani Mukerji has been selected as the premiere film from Bollywood. “Hichki has the message of turning your weaknesses into strength and this movie can make a huge impact on our lives. This year the festival is celebrating the core of the theme of inclusion and its great to know that our film will be screened in liaison with this thought. As a filmmaker and storyteller, it’s important that we choose such stories and subjects which propel this theme,” says Siddharth.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Endo Peak Male Enhancement Pills Review: Does EndoPeak Work or Cheap Ingredients Hype?

Shaheen Afridi fell in love with Shahid Afridi's daughter long before marrying her, know their love story

Centre's new move to bring down tomato prices? Modi govt's major procurement plan from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE