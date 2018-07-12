Rani Mukerji's Hichki to be screened at IFFM

Hichki has the message of turning your weaknesses into strength and this movie can make a huge impact on our lives, says Siddharth

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently announced its theme for this year’s annual festivities. Indian cinema will be celebrated under the unifying theme of Inclusion for which Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki (it dealt with Tourette syndrome) starring Rani Mukerji has been selected as the premiere film from Bollywood. “Hichki has the message of turning your weaknesses into strength and this movie can make a huge impact on our lives. This year the festival is celebrating the core of the theme of inclusion and its great to know that our film will be screened in liaison with this thought. As a filmmaker and storyteller, it’s important that we choose such stories and subjects which propel this theme,” says Siddharth.