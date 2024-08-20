Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बात�ें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Samrat Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the motorcycle.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 06:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside
Image credit: Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested by police early Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Behala was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital. He was then transferred to SSKM Hospital.

"The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter," police said. "It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness," the motorcyclist said.

Local people said Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the motorcycle. After the collision, Mukherjee's car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

Samrat Mukherjee is related to Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji, who directed Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. He has appeared in several Hindi films, such as Ram Aur Shyam, Bhai Bhai, Zanjeer, Sikandar Sadak Ka, and Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke.

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement