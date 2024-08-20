Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested by police early Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Behala was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital. He was then transferred to SSKM Hospital.

"The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter," police said. "It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness," the motorcyclist said.

Local people said Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the motorcycle. After the collision, Mukherjee's car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

Samrat Mukherjee is related to Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji, who directed Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. He has appeared in several Hindi films, such as Ram Aur Shyam, Bhai Bhai, Zanjeer, Sikandar Sadak Ka, and Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke.

(With inputs from PTI)

