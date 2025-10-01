‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?
Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'
Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here
Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...
From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan: 7 films that prove Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen jodi
Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?
Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'
Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?
BOLLYWOOD
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years.
Rani Mukerji and acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Chopra tied the knot in April 2014. It's been over 11 years since they got married, yet not a single photo from their wedding day has ever surfaced in public. Speaking to ANI, the Black actress revealed why she and Aditya decided to keep their wedding a hush-hush affair back then.
"My husband is a very private person and I think he wanted the wedding to be very private. So obviously I don't think he'll ever want the wedding pictures to be out," Rani shared. When jokingly asked if the audience would have to wait until their silver jubilee to finally see the wedding pictures, Rani laughed and quipped, "Maybe! Actually, that's a very good idea."
Rani and Aditya have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years. Opening up about on keeping her personal life separate from film career, Rani explained, "I think I was always private because my work life is different, my personal life is different. If you've seen me through the years I think I only make like appearances when there is a reason for it. It's not always all the time."
She further said, "I do think that there are certain things that you need to keep to yourself because you need to protect your environment slightly because everything can't be for everyone to see because we're already so exposed so that exposure is enough, I feel. There are certain things that you need to keep private to yourself, especially where you're going, what you're doing, what you're doing with your family. I think that is a little something that you should protect."
The couple has applied the same philosophy to their daughter Adira, born on December 9, 2015, by keeping her away from the limelight and paparazzi culture.
READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate