HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 02:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji and acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Chopra tied the knot in April 2014. It's been over 11 years since they got married, yet not a single photo from their wedding day has ever surfaced in public. Speaking to ANI, the Black actress revealed why she and Aditya decided to keep their wedding a hush-hush affair back then.

"My husband is a very private person and I think he wanted the wedding to be very private. So obviously I don't think he'll ever want the wedding pictures to be out," Rani shared. When jokingly asked if the audience would have to wait until their silver jubilee to finally see the wedding pictures, Rani laughed and quipped, "Maybe! Actually, that's a very good idea."

Rani and Aditya have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years. Opening up about on keeping her personal life separate from film career, Rani explained, "I think I was always private because my work life is different, my personal life is different. If you've seen me through the years I think I only make like appearances when there is a reason for it. It's not always all the time."

She further said, "I do think that there are certain things that you need to keep to yourself because you need to protect your environment slightly because everything can't be for everyone to see because we're already so exposed so that exposure is enough, I feel. There are certain things that you need to keep private to yourself, especially where you're going, what you're doing, what you're doing with your family. I think that is a little something that you should protect."

The couple has applied the same philosophy to their daughter Adira, born on December 9, 2015, by keeping her away from the limelight and paparazzi culture.

