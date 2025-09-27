Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’

Rani Mukerji honoured her daughter Adira by wearing a pendant with her name at the National Awards, celebrating her Best Actress win for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 09:20 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’
Image credit: Instagram
Rani Mukerji, who recently won her first-ever National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, found a touching way to keep her daughter Adira close at the ceremony. The award event, held in New Delhi, saw Rani wearing a pendant engraved with her daughter’s name, a gesture that stole the spotlight.

In an interview with India Today, Rani revealed that Adira had wanted to attend the prestigious ceremony but couldn’t because children under 14 were not allowed. “She was howling because she wanted to be part of the National Award function. We were told that children under 14 were not allowed. I had to tell her that you cannot be with me. She said it was ‘unfair’ that she couldn’t be with me on my special day. I asked her not to worry and told her that I will have you with me on my special day,” Rani shared.

Rani added, “She’s my lucky charm. I wanted her with me, and this was the closest I could do.” She also expressed gratitude toward fans who noticed the pendant, saying, “I want to thank everyone who made those reels and snippets on Instagram, writing that ‘Rani carried her daughter along.’ I showed them to Adira, and it calmed her down.”

Reflecting on her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani shared that she drew inspiration from her own mother to bring authenticity to her character. “The only person who I could think of was my mother, and I modelled Devika’s character exactly as she would be. Growing up in Mumbai, this is what I saw and how my mother raised me,” she said.

Through this heartfelt tribute, Rani Mukerji not only celebrated her cinematic achievement but also expressed the deep bond she shares with her daughter.

