Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira’s reaction to ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

One of the most entertaining Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who was seen on the sets for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ with Salman Khan, is thrilled that her daughter Adira has thoroughly loved the laugh-out-loud comedy, Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 that releases worldwide on November 19.

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ depicts the two sets of con artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations who are against each other. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be seen playing OG Bunty Babli, meanwhile, ‘Gully Boy’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi and beautiful Sharvari will play the new Bunty Babli.

In the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, Rani Mukerji is portraying Vimmy Trivedi who is bored being a housewife in a small town. The actress has now revealed the reason why her upcoming is special. She stated, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a special film for me for several reasons. Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am I working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved!”

While speaking about Adira’s reaction, she said, “Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I‘m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”

Speaking about family entertainers, Rani mentioned, “We rarely make family entertainers today and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a true-blue comedy that you can take your entire family to and enjoy laughing your hearts out with them. It’s a quintessential Hindi film that everyone has missed for some time now and I’m confident that it will entertain audiences worldwide.”

She further said, “It is a genuinely good, clean comedy that’s also hard to come by and I had a blast working in this film. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is meant for all audiences, across all age groups and that’s a rarity because the industry is not making such universal films these days. I hope our film makes people happy and they have an amazing time as they return to the cinemas.”

While talking about the most entertaining scene, Rani stated, "I think the ATV scene in the film, that is there in the trailer, is one of the most entertaining scenes that I have done and I’m sure that the audiences will also have a fun time watching that sequence."

She continued, “The point at which the scene comes in the film, is a time when Vimmy as a character is trying to do something out of the ordinary, as in she has taken, her anger to another comic level, so that scene is one that I have enjoyed doing because it has action & comedy, it was the closest that I could come to a comedy action film, that one scene alone and the way we have shot it in Abu Dhabi, is very very special.”

She further added, “Also I don’t know why I wanted to do the stunt myself, probably I was enjoying riding the ATV bike so much that I decided to do it which I was obviously advised not to, but I decided to do it anyway and I did end up injuring myself, but I guess there is no gain without pain and when I see the scene today, I’m just so glad that I did it the way I did.”

Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has directed ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.



