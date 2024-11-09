This was a Hollywood movie released in 2006 which was made by Mira Nair. Rani Mukerji was approached for this film but at that time, Rani was working on Karan Johar's film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji is considered one of the most talented actresses of her time. In the 90s, Rani Mukerji worked in several superhit films with almost every big star. However, with time and due to date clashes, many good films slipped out of her hands as well. One such Hollywood film was offered to Rani Mukerji, but she turned down the offer to work with none other than Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film we are talking about is The Namesake.

This was a Hollywood movie released in 2006 which was made by Mira Nair. Rani Mukerji was approached for this film but at that time, Rani was working on Karan Johar's film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Therefore, Rani refused Mira Nair's offer to work in The Namesake.

As per media reports, Mira Nair was impressed after seeing Rani Mukerji in Mani Ratnam's film Yuva (2004) and wanted to cast her for The Namesake. But, due to date problems because she was filming Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Rani Mukerji missed out on the opportunity.

The Namesake, directed by Mira Nair, starring Irrfan Khan and Tabu proved to be a super hit at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, The Namesake went on to earn over Rs 172 crore at the box office.

Rani Mukerji's film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was also a big hit at the box office. The budget of this film is said to be around Rs 45 crore and it reportedly collected Rs 111.25 crore worldwide.

READ | This Sunny Deol film took 5 years to be made, lead actress left Bollywood after release, quit acting, movie earned Rs..