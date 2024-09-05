This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress's parents were called by a prominent Bollywood director, who then locked them in his office to convince her to accept a role.

Bollywood's romance drama Saathiya, starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, was released on December 20, 2002. But do you know Rani Mukerji initially rejected the film, but she had to accept the role after filmmaker Yash Chopra locked her parents in his office?

If not, let us tell you the story

In an interview, Rani Mukerji shared that after the failure of Mujhse Dosti Karogi, she was in a tough spot in her career. Critics suggested that her 'career was over,' which deeply affected her. As a result, she started rejecting the projects being offered to her and wanted to isolate herself. During this challenging period, Yash Chopra offered her the film Saathiya, but she initially turned it down.

In an interview with News 18, Rani stated, "A lot of film critics and magazines had written me off and they said ‘her career’s over’ and I was okay with that. I was like probably they are right but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to take up something that my heart believes in. Then luckily Saathiya came along and I remember Yash's (Chopra) uncle calling my parents to the office."

She added, "My parents had gone to tell Yash's uncle that ‘Rani is not interested in doing this film’. He called me up and said, ‘Beta, you’re making a very big mistake. I’m locking the door of my room and I’m not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film’. And I thank him for that."

Yash Chopra collaborated with Rani Mukerji on several films, both as a director and producer. He directed her in Veer-Zaara and produced several of her films through Yash Raj Films. Yash Chopra passed away on October 13, 2012. In 2014, Rani Mukerji married his son, Aditya Chopra. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.