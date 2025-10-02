Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

After collaborating with Karan Johar on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bombay Talkies, Rani Mukerji described the director as a very "demanding" filmmaker.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar share a close friendship bond that began with his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has continued through recent events, including the National Awards 2025 ceremony. In her recent interview, Rani praised Karan's directorial skiils, while recalling an anecdote during the making of the 1998 romantic drama.

Mukerji shared her first impression of meeting Johar Ae when he narrated Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to her. Talking to ANI, "Karan was so clear with his narration. I found him to be an honest and clear-headed filmmaker because the way he came and narrated the subject to me was so passionate. While he was narrating, I knew somewhere that Karan was going to make a mark in the industry because he was just so clear."

Despite the "passionate" narration by Karan, Rani had her own doubts regarding her role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who were one of the best on-screen pairs of that time. The Hichki actress recalled the assurance provided by the director in her character's famous line, "Leave it to Tina" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"The only thing I asked him was, 'Are you sure you want me to do this part?' because that time Kajol and Shah Rukh were a very hit pair after DDLJ, and he said, 'Leave it to me.' So the very famous line, leave it to Tina. He said, Just leave it to me, and you don't worry about that," said Rani Mukerji.

After collaborating with Karan Johar on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bombay Talkies, Rani Mukerji described the director as a very "demanding" filmmaker. "Karan is also very demanding; he knows what he wants. Until the time he gets his shot, he will keep on doing so," said the Laaga Chunari Mein Daag actress.

