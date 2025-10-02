Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Elon Musk makes history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...

Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know

Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream...' in viral video; Internet divided on privileged struggle, WATCH

Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings

'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami

Donald Trump to meet China's Xi Jinping in 4 weeks, says ‘Soybeans to be significant topic of discussion’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years

Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares for Dussehra, Diwali up to Rs...; Check new fares of Volvo, AC sleeper bus

Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares up to...

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

After collaborating with Karan Johar on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bombay Talkies, Rani Mukerji described the director as a very "demanding" filmmaker.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 08:53 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'
Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar share a close friendship bond that began with his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has continued through recent events, including the National Awards 2025 ceremony. In her recent interview, Rani praised Karan's directorial skiils, while recalling an anecdote during the making of the 1998 romantic drama.

Mukerji shared her first impression of meeting Johar Ae when he narrated Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to her. Talking to ANI, "Karan was so clear with his narration. I found him to be an honest and clear-headed filmmaker because the way he came and narrated the subject to me was so passionate. While he was narrating, I knew somewhere that Karan was going to make a mark in the industry because he was just so clear."

Despite the "passionate" narration by Karan, Rani had her own doubts regarding her role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who were one of the best on-screen pairs of that time. The Hichki actress recalled the assurance provided by the director in her character's famous line, "Leave it to Tina" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"The only thing I asked him was, 'Are you sure you want me to do this part?' because that time Kajol and Shah Rukh were a very hit pair after DDLJ, and he said, 'Leave it to me.' So the very famous line, leave it to Tina. He said, Just leave it to me, and you don't worry about that," said Rani Mukerji.

After collaborating with Karan Johar on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bombay Talkies, Rani Mukerji described the director as a very "demanding" filmmaker. "Karan is also very demanding; he knows what he wants. Until the time he gets his shot, he will keep on doing so," said the Laaga Chunari Mein Daag actress.

READ | Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
Meet cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other deta
BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like
BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE