Rani Mukerji reacts to questions on women-centric films' box office success: 'That Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a hit...'

Rani Mukerji has addressed box office success and failure

Actress Rani Mukerji has shared her vision to represent women correctly in Hindi cinema. She said that women are the backbone of a family and the society and that she has a responsibility to show this to people across the world.

Rani says, "As an actor, your vision for cinema and roles will constantly evolve but one thing that`s constantly stayed for me is the way I wanted to portray and represent women on screen. Women are the backbone of a family and the society, and I think, as an actor, I have a responsibility to show this to as many people as possible across my country and the world.”

Rani said that she wanted to show girls as fiercely independent and self-reliant in films. She says, "I made it a point to choose films where the girl is also pivotal to the plot, where the girl is projected with dignity and power. For me, women have always been agents of change. They have been independent, courageous, caring, pursuers of dreams and the best multitasker you can ever find. I wanted to highlight these facets of a woman by choosing characters that echo this belief system of mine.”

In her last release, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN), Rani again played a fiesty woman who took on a country to win back her children. The film was a hit at the box-office and it brought back belief that content cinema could pull in people to theatres in this post pandemic world. The actress says, “The fact that MCVN is a hit today is because people want to see strong woman protagonists like this on the big screen. There is constant chatter whether women-centric films are box office draws? That concerns me, of course they are box office draws.”

The actress also touched upon the ‘misconceptions’ people have abut what constitutes a box office hit. “A film is a hit when producers make money from it and it is not just about how much it collects at the box-office because one should also factor in the cost of the film. There is a lot of misconception about what a hit means and I think people should pay attention to this before passing judgement if a film is profitable. A good film will always bring people to the theatres and their gender has no role to play,” she says.