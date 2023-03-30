Search icon
Rani Mukerji reacts after Norwegian ambassador slams Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, says 'by one person saying....'

After Hans Jacob Frydenlund called Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway 'fictional', Rani Mukerji said, “Everybody is entitled to have their own opinion. This film was not really made to offend anybody.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Credit: Rani Mukerji fanpage/Instagram

Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Norwegian Ambassador, recently claimed that Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a ‘fictional representation’ of a true case, and has factual inaccuracies. Now, Rani has reacted to these allegations and said the film was not made to ‘hurt anybody’.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rani Mukerji said, “Everybody is entitled to have their own opinion. This film was not really made to offend anybody. It was a story of a mother that needed to be told to and seen by a lot of people. People need to be aware of stories like this that are happening in the world.”

She further added, “It is a true story, and the intention of the film was very different from what was being projected in the opinion that was given. It was about a mother’s journey”.

A few days ago, Frydenlund took to social media and wrote, “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays…I hope this film will be seen for what it is and I trust in the viewers to understand that this is a fictional representation.”

While talking about it, Rani said, “The film clearly shows how it’s never the main people who are doing it, but people who are taking advantage of a system. But everybody is touchy about their own country and will try to defend. But more than that, it’s about watching the film and the story that actually happened.”

She further said, “For somebody like me, who’s s an Indian citizen, what would I understand with my Indian government being involved with this? It can’t be a fictional story because my government helped getting the children united with the mother. So, by one person saying something, it’s not really going to affect the larger picture of the film that we wanted to make and the story that we wanted to put out.”

