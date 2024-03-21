This actress quit films after flop debut, returned to outshine superstar, did biggest female-led action film at age 40

Rani Mukerji is regarded as one of the most successful and most respected actresses in the history of Indian cinema. In a career that has lasted nearly three decades, the actress has delivered several hits, many with other stars and several on her own as well. But the journey to this point has not been a straightforward one and there was indeed a time when Rani quit films altogether.

When Rani Mukerji chose to walk away from films

Rani made her debut at the age of 18 with the 1996 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, which was offered to her by veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. While Rani’s performance as a rape victim forced to marry her rapist was praised, the film was a box office failure. Upon the film’s failure, Rani quit films and went back to college. However, when she saw her cousin Kajol succeeding in her career, Rani was compelled to return a few years later.

Rani’s blockbuster comeback and stellar career

In 1998, Rani returned with two big hits – Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Both saw her paired opposite the two reigning superstars – Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. In the latter, she was part of a love triangle also featuring Kajol. Many reviewers felt that Rani was able to steal the show from her senior co-stars. Over the years, Rani established herself as the number one leading actress in Bollywood with hits like Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Bunty Aur Babli, and Hum Tum, while also delivering critically-acclaimed performances in Black and Yuva. Even in her 30s and after breaks for marriage and the birth of her daughter, Rani was part of hits like Talaash and Hichki.

Rani Mukerji’s transformation into action star

In 2014, Rani starred in Mardaani, an action film that saw her play a rugged police officer. The film was a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 50 crore and becoming one of the highest-grossing female-led Hindi films of all time. Five years later, she followed it up with Mardaani 2, which was an even bigger hit and solidified Rani’s position as a box office draw at the age of 40. Rani’s last release – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway – was also a moderate success and critically acclaimed.