On not being invited to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding, Rani Mukerji said, "You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with each other on April 20, 2007, in an intimate, private ceremony at the family residence Prateeksha in Mumbai. Their wedding saw absence of major Bollywood stars, including Rani Mukerji. Rani, who was paired opposite Abhishek in Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, and Kabhi Alivda Naa Kehna, had shared her disapproval about the same in an interview later.

When Filmfare asked the Black actress why she wasn't invited to Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, she replied, "Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets. It doesn’t matter. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends."

"Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite. A lot has been blown out of proportion. Poor guy has been married for many years, we should all move on. I will always have fond memories of working with him", Rani concluded.

In the last couple of months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet. Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. These rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post on 'grey divorces.'

