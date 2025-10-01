Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'

Recalling her experience while shooting for the 2018 film Hichki when her daughter Adira was just 14 months old, Rani Mukerji said, "She elaborated how her schedule was carefully designed around her daughter's needs."

Amid the ongoing debate around Deepika Padukone's reported demand for eight-hour work shifts, Rani Mukerji has weighed in on the discussion, reflecting on her own journey of balancing work and motherhood. Deepika's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, over a reported request for an eight-hour workday sparked industry-wide conversations on work-life balance in cinema.

Rani, known for acclaimed performances in Ghulam, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani and Talaash, recalled her parenting experience while shooting for the 2018 film Hichki, when her daughter Adira was just 14 months old. In a conversation with ANI, she said, "When I did Hichki, Adira was 14 months old, and I was still breastfeeding her, so I had to pump the milk and go in the morning, and I was shooting in a college in town."

She elaborated how her schedule was carefully designed around her daughter's needs. "From my house in the suburbs in Juhu to that place, and the traffic takes about two hours. So I kind of made it a thing where in the morning I would leave at 6:30 after expressing my milk and I would shoot. My first shot used to be at 8 in the morning and I used to wrap up everything by 12:30-1. My unit and my director, they were so planned that for those 6-7 hours I used to finish my shoot and before the traffic would start in town, I used to be home by 3 o'clock. And I did my film like that," she added.

She emphasised that flexible hours have always been based on mutual understanding. "These things are up in conversation today because maybe people are discussing it outside. But this has been a norm with all professions. I've also done it where I have worked for certain hours. If the producer's okay with it, you go ahead with the film. If the producer's not okay with it, you don't do the film. So it's also a choice. Nobody is forcing anything on anybody," she concluded.

Rani Mukerji was recently honoured with the Best Actress Award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The 2023 film is based on the real-life case of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were taken by the Norwegian government in 2011. Rani plays Debika, the mother who fights the foreign legal system to bring her kids back.

