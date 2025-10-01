Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here

Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...

From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan: 7 films that prove Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen jodi

Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?

Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'

Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?

2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Rani Mukerji reveals why wedding pics with Aditya Chopra were never made public

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'

Recalling her experience while shooting for the 2018 film Hichki when her daughter Adira was just 14 months old, Rani Mukerji said, "She elaborated how her schedule was carefully designed around her daughter's needs."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'
Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing debate around Deepika Padukone's reported demand for eight-hour work shifts, Rani Mukerji has weighed in on the discussion, reflecting on her own journey of balancing work and motherhood. Deepika's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, over a reported request for an eight-hour workday sparked industry-wide conversations on work-life balance in cinema.

Rani, known for acclaimed performances in Ghulam, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani and Talaash, recalled her parenting experience while shooting for the 2018 film Hichki, when her daughter Adira was just 14 months old. In a conversation with ANI, she said, "When I did Hichki, Adira was 14 months old, and I was still breastfeeding her, so I had to pump the milk and go in the morning, and I was shooting in a college in town."

She elaborated how her schedule was carefully designed around her daughter's needs. "From my house in the suburbs in Juhu to that place, and the traffic takes about two hours. So I kind of made it a thing where in the morning I would leave at 6:30 after expressing my milk and I would shoot. My first shot used to be at 8 in the morning and I used to wrap up everything by 12:30-1. My unit and my director, they were so planned that for those 6-7 hours I used to finish my shoot and before the traffic would start in town, I used to be home by 3 o'clock. And I did my film like that," she added.

She emphasised that flexible hours have always been based on mutual understanding. "These things are up in conversation today because maybe people are discussing it outside. But this has been a norm with all professions. I've also done it where I have worked for certain hours. If the producer's okay with it, you go ahead with the film. If the producer's not okay with it, you don't do the film. So it's also a choice. Nobody is forcing anything on anybody," she concluded.

Rani Mukerji was recently honoured with the Best Actress Award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The 2023 film is based on the real-life case of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were taken by the Norwegian government in 2011. Rani plays Debika, the mother who fights the foreign legal system to bring her kids back.

READ | Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centuries-old church collapses after massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, watch video
Historic church in Philippines collapses after massive 6.9 earthquake, watch
Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'
Deepinder Goyal announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this..'
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit that'll shock your wallet, designer is...
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit, it costs ....
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut?
Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'
Wangchuk's supporters question alleged Pak links: 'If playing cricket is...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE