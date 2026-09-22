Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji passes away at 75, family requests privacy

Rani Mukerji's mother and a former playback singer Krishna Mukerji has died at the age of 75 years.

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, has died at the age of 75. The family confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday. "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief", the statement read. Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who passed away in 2017.

While promoting the 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani had talked about how she took inspiration from her own mother to play Debika Chatterjee in the film. Speaking at a promotional event, the Mardaani actress said, "As an actor, I wanted to being my interpretation to the character. I didn't want too much of baggage and have people find similarities between my role and the real person. Ashima had many tapes recorded of Sagarika, and I saw those for some references, but the rest of the character is actually based on my mum. She's the most Bengali person I know. Be it feeding us with her hands, putting a tikka on us. I drew strength and inspiration from my mother."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. Rani Mukerji won her first National Award for Best Actress for the film.

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