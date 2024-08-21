Twitter
Rani Mukerji, Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata? Filmmaker says...

Rani Mukerji and Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukherjee has clarified that he is not the same actor who was arrested in Kolkata.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 11:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rani Mukerji, Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata? Filmmaker says...
Samrat with Kajol (Image credit: Twitter)
Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested after his car hit a motorcycle in Behala early Tuesday. There was speculation that he was the cousin of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, now actresses' cousin Samrat has clarified that he is based in Mumbai and has no connection to the case.

While speaking to ETimes, Samrat said, "I would like to clarify met with an accident is not me. The actor Samrat Mukherjee is based in Kolkata and I am a filmmaker owner of Filmalaya studios, based in Mumbai. Since morning I have been getting calls and tired now, telling them how I am not the same Samrat. It is reported that the actor who met with an accident belongs to our family it is not true. I would like to tell everyone, I am safe and based here in Mumbai. The actor Samrat Mukherjee does not belong to our family.”

He also noted that many people have mistaken him for the Bengali actor involved in the case, and assured that he is safe in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Bengali actor who had the same name was arrested on Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in Kolkata. The motorcyclist was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital and then transferred to SSKM Hospital. According to PTI, the police said: “The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter.”

Kajol’s cousin Samrat, often seen with her during the annual Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, is not connected to this incident. As per PTI, police said, “The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter.”

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji has been a part of the Indian film industry for a very long time. From romantic dramas like 'Hum Tum' to cop-thriller films like 'Mardaani' she has proved her versatility with every project. On Sunday, Rani took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that the only film she felt "unfortunate" couldn't be a part of was Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan'.

During an interactive session at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Rani said, "The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn't be part of was 'Lagaan' because there was a particular date clash and Aamir was turning producer with the film and he said that "Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move".

He wanted everybody to be there, he had this particular way. And I had already signed a film before that which was about 20 days and Aamir was like "Rani I won't be able to let you come back even for those 10 or 15 days because it would be unfair of me not to let the others travel."

